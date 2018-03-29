Dublin

WATCH: Powerful 'I Believe Her' March Took Place In Dublin At Lunchtime

A bigger march has been organised at the Central Bank at 2 o'clock on Easter Saturday.

I Believe Her March

Dublin's 'I Believe Her' march took place at the Spire at lunchtime on Thursday. Hundreds of people, men and women, turned out to show their support for the complainant of the Belfast Trial.

On Wednesday, Paddy Jackson was found not guilty of rape and sexual assault, Stuart Olding was found not guilty of rape, Blane McIlroy was cleared of exposure and Rory Harrison was cleared of charges for perverting the course of public justice, and withholding information.

After the verdict, the hashtag, #IBelieveHer began to trend in Ireland on Twitter where women and men spoke out to say that they would stand by the complainant of the trial depsite the decision of the jury.

Solidarity rallies took place in locations all over Ireland on Thursday and here is full unedited coverage of the rally that took place in Dublin.

Key moments from the video:

0:00 - Chants of 'I Believe Her', 'No means no', and 'We Stand With Her' begin

18:30 - Ruth Coppinger, Solidarity TD for Dublin West, Socialist Party member, takes to the floor.

26:00 - Various people give different accounts of their own experiences

57:00 - Chants of 'We're going to March' and 'Shame Misogynists, not victims' begin. 

A bigger march has been organised at the Central Bank at 2 o'clock on Easter Saturday.

Main image via Emmet Kirwan Twitter

