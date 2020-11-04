Close

Jameson Bow St has won the Best Distillery Tour Award in all of Europe

By Rory Cashin

November 4, 2020 at 11:38am

Out of the 12 finalists, three more of the nominees are in Ireland.

As anyone who has ever taken the distillery tour of Jameson on Bow Street can attest to, it really is a great tourist attraction, both for those heading to Ireland on their holidays, and those from Ireland who maybe want to learn a little bit more about the history of one of Ireland's greatest exports.

The folks at the World Travel Awards obviously thought similarly, as Jameson Bow Street has been named the best Distillery Tour in all of Europe for 2020. Not only that, but it is the fourth time that this tour has won this prestigious award, having previously won in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

They were up against some stiff competition, both around Europe and also on the island of Ireland, with four of the 12 finalists within the 32 counties. Aside from Jameson, other Irish nominees for the award this year were the Old Bushmills Distillery in Antrim, the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin, and the Tullamore D.E.W. Visitor Centre in Offaly.

The other European nominees were the Beefeater Gin Distillery in England, Camus in France, Château de Cognac in France, Hennessy in France, Martell in France, Rémy Martin in France, the Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland, and the Macallan in Scotland.

