Kilkenny Design have already opened their Christmas shop and here's what's available

Nassau Street favourite Kilkenny Design have opened their Christmas shop meaning that you can start picking up your festive bits and bobs the next time you're in town. The decision to open the shop early was made after a recent survey conducted by the company showed that over half of the participants (60%) intend to start their Christmas shopping earlier than usual.

With fingers being crossed around the country for a relatively normal Christmas this year, Kilkenny is offering plenty of choice when it comes to decking out your home for the big day. Ruby red baubles, luxurious garlands. wreaths and adorable little ornaments are just some of the things the collection has to offer and as you can see from the pictures below, they're just what you need to brighten the place up this Christmas...

Speaking about the opening of the Christmas shop, Melissa O’Gorman, Buying Director for Kilkenny Design said “We are delighted to be able to open our Christmas shop earlier this year to give our customers time to prepare well in advance for the Christmas season. We noticed shoppers were already searching for the festive range. We all deserve a sprinkle of joy after the last few months!”

“Now more than ever, it is important to have something to look forward to and many people are opting for more traditional gifts such as snow globes and personalised jewellery to make this Christmas a joyful and memorable experience.”

The Kilkenny Christmas range is now available in selected stores nationwide and you can check it out in full here.

