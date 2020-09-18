Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Little Mix to play huge Dublin gig next year

By Sarah Finnan

September 18, 2020 at 10:32am

Share:

Little Mix, everyone's favourite girl group, is coming to Dublin.

Gig news was always good news, but it's definitely been updated to great news status these days considering how long it's been since we've been to a live music event.

Announcing details of their Confetti arena tour, Little Mix has confirmed that they'll make an Irish stop off along the way. Due to make an appearance in Dublin's fair city, they'll play a show at the 3Arena in April 2021.

Coinciding with the release of the group's sixth studio album, concertgoers will be amongst the first fans to see the band perform their new music live.

Fans that pre-order a copy of the new album will get an exclusive pre-sale code that they can use to get tickets ahead of time. Presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 9am while general tickets will be on sale from Friday, September 25 at 9am.

Not the first time that the foursome has come to Ireland, they played three sold-out Dublin shows in October of last year - making sure to hit all the best tourist spots on their downtime. Starting the day with some pancakes and OJ at Metro Café, the girls also grabbed ice-cream at Murphy's before a wander round Stephen's Green and a visit to the Guinness Storehouse. Wonder what they'll get up to next time...

READ NEXT: ‘Mistletown’ Christmas festival to be held at Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market this year

Share:

Latest articles

NPHET official gives reasoning behind recommended closure of Dublin pubs and restaurants

We chat with DJ Marty Guilfoyle who gives us a bangin' playlist of his sounds of the Summer

CEO of Restaurants Ireland states '50,000 will be out of the job tonight' if Dublin restrictions go ahead

Dublin business owners 'beyond angry' as they await clarifications on level 3 guidelines

You may also love

NPHET official gives reasoning behind recommended closure of Dublin pubs and restaurants

Dublin business owners 'beyond angry' as they await clarifications on level 3 guidelines

'Mistletown' Christmas festival to be held at Dublin City Fruit and Veg Market this year

Rathmines café assures customers they’ll be back soon

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.