Little Mix to play huge Dublin gig next year

Little Mix, everyone's favourite girl group, is coming to Dublin.

Gig news was always good news, but it's definitely been updated to great news status these days considering how long it's been since we've been to a live music event.

Announcing details of their Confetti arena tour, Little Mix has confirmed that they'll make an Irish stop off along the way. Due to make an appearance in Dublin's fair city, they'll play a show at the 3Arena in April 2021.

Coinciding with the release of the group's sixth studio album, concertgoers will be amongst the first fans to see the band perform their new music live.

Fans that pre-order a copy of the new album will get an exclusive pre-sale code that they can use to get tickets ahead of time. Presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday at 9am while general tickets will be on sale from Friday, September 25 at 9am.

Not the first time that the foursome has come to Ireland, they played three sold-out Dublin shows in October of last year - making sure to hit all the best tourist spots on their downtime. Starting the day with some pancakes and OJ at Metro Café, the girls also grabbed ice-cream at Murphy's before a wander round Stephen's Green and a visit to the Guinness Storehouse. Wonder what they'll get up to next time...