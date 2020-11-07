Local Dublin businesses celebrate huge reaction after last night's Late Late coverage 

Last night's Late Late Show was dedicated to 'taking care of business'. Shining a spotlight on homegrown talent, Ryan chatted through a number of local businesses in an effort to give them a platform to showcase their wares in the run-up to Christmas.

One of the most-watched shows on Irish TV, nabbing a spot on the Late Late is not to be laughed at and several local Dublin businesses have been celebrating the achievement. Thanking the public for the outpouring of love following last night's coverage it's clear that the programme did as intended and helped to drum up support for home homegrown traders.

The Salty Buoy, a food truck run by local businessman Niall Sabongi, was amongst those to have gotten a shout on the show. A huge deal for the restaurateur, he shared his joy on Instagram writing:

"So surreal & such an honor! In the best company with so many outstanding Irish brands and businesses, doing their best in these times."

Fellow Dublin restaurant Bujo was also featured on the show with the team extending a special thank you to Tubs and the entire Late Late team for the opportunity.

"We would just like to say thank you to @instatubridy & most especially the entire crew of the @latelaterte Show who made us feel so very welcome last night.

"We were equally honoured to be amongst so many other incredible, small, independent businesses and to have the opportunity to showcase some of our amazing suppliers whose support over these last few months has been nothing short of fantastic as they helped us get our kits into homes all over the country.

"BuJo was three years open in Sandymount recently but almost five years since @grainne43 set about selecting the very best of Irish produce from farmers, brewers, bakers & growers. Gráinne did so looking to ensure we had the best people in our corner for the long haul and to be as sustainable as we possibly could with the help of @foodmadegood. Today, they are all still here with us and will be for a long time to come - thank you guys!"

Showcasing over 50 businesses throughout the show, you can find a full list of those featured on last night's programme here.