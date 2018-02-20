Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing

This is the best story.

We call for this to be made into a movie and we also call dibs on playing the reunited owners so we can play with the dog.

The Irish Times is reporting that a German Shepherd that went missing a year ago has returned to its Dublin owners.

The family pet, Elsa, disappeared without a trace from her home in Ballyfermot at the beginning of 2017.

She was found in a car park in Cabra in early February 2018 by two women who brought her into Dogs Trust in Finglas.

Elsa was chipped and immediately her owner Megan was contacted who had "never stopped looking for her."

Sarah Lynch, campaigns manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “We are delighted for Megan and her family and extremely grateful to Elsa’s finders who kept her safe and brought her in to be scanned for a microchip.”

“Microchipping your dog and having your up to date details registered against the chip is compulsory by law in Ireland since April 2016."

A fantastic ending for this roaming doggo.

Main image via Dogs Trust.

