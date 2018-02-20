Dublin

Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing

This is the best story.

German Shepherd

We call for this to be made into a movie and we also call dibs on playing the reunited owners so we can play with the dog.

The Irish Times is reporting that a German Shepherd that went missing a year ago has returned to its Dublin owners. 

The family pet, Elsa, disappeared without a trace from her home in Ballyfermot at the beginning of 2017.

She was found in a car park in Cabra in early February 2018 by two women who brought her into Dogs Trust in Finglas.

Elsa was chipped and immediately her owner Megan was contacted who had "never stopped looking for her."

Sarah Lynch, campaigns manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said: “We are delighted for Megan and her family and extremely grateful to Elsa’s finders who kept her safe and brought her in to be scanned for a microchip.”

“Microchipping your dog and having your up to date details registered against the chip is compulsory by law in Ireland since April 2016."

A fantastic ending for this roaming doggo.

Main image via Dogs Trust

On this week's episode of Before Brunch we chat murder as entertainment, SJP vs Kim Cattrall, and Jennifer Aniston's crafty media manipulation! Subscribe here.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Lost Dog Reunited With Dublin Owner Over One Year After It Went Missing
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
Two Dublin KFC Stores Have Had To Close For The Most Bizarre Reason
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
This Famous Dublin Pub Is To Be Renamed This Weekend - And You Might Not Like The New Name
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
The 22 Dublin Postcodes Ranked By Pros And Cons
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Informed The Nation Of A Unique 'Phenomenon' Known As a 'Gincident'
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
This Is Still The Best Sunday Brunch In The Whole Of Dublin
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
10 Signs You MIGHT Be Ready To Move Out Of Dublin City
Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
Beyonce Fans Are Going To LOVE This Event Happening In Dublin Next Weekend
This Is How Many Boys And Girls Were Born In Dublin in 2017
This Is How Many Boys And Girls Were Born In Dublin in 2017
A Dublin Architect Firm Has Released A Design For These 112-Storey 'Vertical Villages' In The Docklands
A Dublin Architect Firm Has Released A Design For These 112-Storey 'Vertical Villages' In The Docklands
Bob Marley Has Joined Phil Lynott In This Class New Dublin Mural Unveiled Today
Bob Marley Has Joined Phil Lynott In This Class New Dublin Mural Unveiled Today
This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now
This Video Highlights Just How Dangerous It Is To Cycle Around College Green Right Now
One Of Ireland's Most Famous Comedians Will Be Supporting Flight Of The Conchords In Dublin
Music

One Of Ireland's Most Famous Comedians Will Be Supporting Flight Of The Conchords In Dublin
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
News

Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
News

BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
News

DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin