Met Éireann gives positive update for mostly dry weekend ahead

Weekends don't really feel like weekends these days but two days off - even if they are spent at home - are still good for the soul, and it sounds like we're in for a mostly dry few days ahead.

Giving an update on what's in store in the coming days, Met Éireann forecasters predict that conditions will be cold and bright with "sunny spells" dotted throughout as well.

Friday morning will be cold and dry, with frost and fog gradually clearing. Sunny spells will develop as the day goes on but cloud cover is also expected to increase. Daytime temperatures will range from 5 to 7 degrees celsius.

Friday night will bring some rain, spreading eastwards and becoming heavy in areas. This will clear up by morning tie though with clear spells to follow.

According to Met Éireann:

"On Saturday morning, any lingering rain in the east will clear to give a cool day with a fair amount of cloud and some showers at first, but brightening up later. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes."

Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry, though there may be a few showers on northern coasts. Temperatures will stay above freezing, ranging from o to 4 degrees celsius.

Rounding off the weekend, Sunday will again be "mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells". Dubliners can expect conditions to become cloudier as the day continues though with patchy rain and drizzle also possible. "On Sunday night, there'll be a fair amount of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees."

Header image via Shutterstock