د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

New Roe & Co Distillery Set To Open Later This Month

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There’s a brand new distillery in town and it looks amazing.

It was named as one of Lonely Planet’s 10 Best New Openings for 2019 and there’s a good reason why.

Take a look around:

As a guest to the distillery, you will clock in and clock out as you commence a ‘shift’ at the old Guinness Power Station with a time card.

The 75-minute tour will allow you to observe the operational distillery, hear the hum of production and witness the copper pot stills from an impressive elevated glass walkway.

This is definitely a welcome addition to the streets of Dublin.

It’s set to open it’s doors on June 21 but tickets are on sale now.

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK