PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside

"Does anyone know what the deal is"...

O Connell Bridge

Reddit user sl33z has said that they've noticed something unusual happening in the northside area.

We don't know what to say for this one but here's what they had to say.

"So for the last few weeks/months I've seen loads of almost Amish-looking men and women around Henry St and O'Connell St. They are fully covered, with long sleeve shirts, long black skirts or waistcoats and modest hair.

"I've occasionally seen them preaching (the one older guy was hardcore protesting the abortion referendum) or trying to talk to people, maybe while holding Bibles. I think there are also Mormons and/or Jehovah's Witnesses patrolling the same area, but dressed differently. I also suspect they're American (??)

"Does anyone know what their deal is or have any info?"

The Reddit user even took a photo of two of the people...

Amish Nside

One commenter said that Mormons and Jehovah Witnesses don't look like the people in the photo and said that it must be another group entirely.

Another said that they were approached by these people in Smithfield.

"There's the Franciscan monastery on Church Street and I've seen these really old fashioned types kneeling and praying to the Jesus statue on the street.

"Not sure if these are definitely members of the same group, but the ...fashion... is very similar.

