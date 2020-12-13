One Dublin spot is hosting a vintage Christmas market next weekend

Calling all magpies and sustainable fashion lovers - MeMa's is hosting a vintage Christmas market next weekend and it's not to be missed.

There's many a thing we miss about pre-pandemic life and wandering around a weekend market is most definitely one of them. Pushing our way through a crowded marketplace is a foreign concept to us these days, but thankfully, the practice hasn't been completely outlawed and several places have come up with Covid-friendly ways of doing things so we can still get our thrifting fix.

MeMa's for example, who have made magpies and vintage lovers more than happy with the news that they'll be running a festive Christmas market next weekend.

Taking place Saturday, December 19th, the action will kick off at 1pm over on Parnell Street. Organised to support local businesses, it's also just a great place to pick up some one-of-a-kind bits. Expect everything from clothes to jewellery, accessories to crafts - something for everyone whether you're shopping for yourself or someone else.

Speaking of the upcoming market, owner Paddy McBride commented:

"MeMa’s Market has been set up to promote creativity, ingenuity and sustainability. In a time when Dublin City is seeing so many iconic shops, bars, restaurants and buildings being cast aside and replaced by towering office blocks and hotels, this is our way of retaining a little bit of the heart and soul of Dublin’s inner city.

"The Market provides a platform for a new wave of Dublin City traders. Promoting unique sustainable fashion through upcycling and redesigning pre-loved clothing and jewellery. When so many of our historic theatres and galleries are shut we provide a space for budding artists and designers to showpiece their creations."

Amongst the Dublin businesses signed up to the event you'll find Guse, Inner Wild Fire, KALA, Rachel Russel and many more. Free to enter, MeMa's will even throw in a complimentary glass of mulled wine for your troubles too.

