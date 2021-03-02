Online petition calling to 'save the Iveagh Gardens' almost reaches target

An online petition calling to "save the Iveagh Gardens" has already amassed over 39,000 signatures - putting it very close to is 40,000 end goal.

First appearing online approximately three years ago, the petition has garnered huge public interest since then with over 39,000 people adding their signature in support of organisers' calls to "save the Iveagh Garden".

Set up by writer and actress Pom Boyd in response to planning permission - granted by An Bord Pleanála - for part of the gardens to be used to accommodate a four-storey children's science centre, many locals have strongly opposed.

Designed by Ninian Niven in 1865, but with a history dating back over three hundred years, the petition states that authorities have plans to "demolish the 140 year-old wall, fell the magnificent old trees and destroy wildlife habitat" in order to facilitate the new building.

Adding that this "goes against the OPW's own remit", that being "to conserve the internal and perimeter vegetation to screen out adjacent office blocks and buildings", the petition also raises concerns over the funding of the museum.

Urging the public to "let the ministers know that we want The Iveagh Gardens to remain intact, preserved and protected", the petition has just surpassed the 39,000 mark (39,116 signatures at last check) - putting it very close to its initial 40,000 signature end goal.

In 2017, the Office of Public Works rejected claims that it plans to build a National Children's Science Centre on the grounds of the Iveagh Gardens with a statement issued in the past saying that the museum would "not encroach" on the premises and will be built at the North Wing of the National Concert Hall at Earlsfort Terrace instead.

