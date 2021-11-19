Pantibar's pub licence has been challenged by local residents

By Fiona Frawley

November 19, 2021 at 4:26pm

Share:
Pantibar's pub licence has been challenged by local residents

The beloved Capel Street LGBTQ+ bar is facing challenges from local residents with regards to their licence.

Members of a group called Jervis Place Residents lodged an objection to the pub's licence in September of this year. The case was adjourned until yesterday afternoon (18th), for mention to start case management and have a hearing date allocated by Judge Marie Quirke, according to The Independent.

The pub owned by activist and drag artist, Rory O’Neill (also known as Panti Bliss), is an iconic and well loved part of Dublin's LGBTQ+ landscape.

Barrister Niki Andrews spoke for Pantibar and owner Rory O’Neill, and called for Judge Quirke to adjourn the case until January so that they could have “opportunity to engage further with the residents” on the license.  Andrews added that “we hope to come to some kind of agreement” on the matter.

Elaine Herbert represented the Jervis Place Residents and told the court of six objectors to the Pantibar licence. Herbert also said that witnesses were representing themselves.
An adjournment was granted until January 12, when the case will be listed again. Judge Quirke stated the court would first be dealing with case management issues and then proceed to a full hearing which is set to take place on March 9, 2022, according to GCN.
In a statement to GCN, Rory O'Neill said:
In 14 years we’ve never had a single objection to our licence, and all the complaints in the current objection refer to on-street drinking during the summer of a global pandemic when bars were not allowed to have customers indoors, and about people on a public street – most of whom weren’t even our customers! – and includes complaints about the behaviour of people on the street long after Pantibar was closed for the night.
Header image via Instagram/pantibar
Share:

Latest articles

Bewley's have launched their Christmas drink menu!

6 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

5 comedy gigs to get tickets to this weekend

Christmas at the Castle is back this December!

You may also love

Bewley's have launched their Christmas drink menu!

Christmas at the Castle is back this December!

Mince pies are on the way to one of Dublin's most iconic bakeries

5 Dublin cocktails to try over the weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.