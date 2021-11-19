Pantibar's pub licence has been challenged by local residents

The beloved Capel Street LGBTQ+ bar is facing challenges from local residents with regards to their licence.

Members of a group called Jervis Place Residents lodged an objection to the pub's licence in September of this year. The case was adjourned until yesterday afternoon (18th), for mention to start case management and have a hearing date allocated by Judge Marie Quirke, according to The Independent.

The pub owned by activist and drag artist, Rory O’Neill (also known as Panti Bliss), is an iconic and well loved part of Dublin's LGBTQ+ landscape.

Barrister Niki Andrews spoke for Pantibar and owner Rory O’Neill, and called for Judge Quirke to adjourn the case until January so that they could have “opportunity to engage further with the residents” on the license. Andrews added that “we hope to come to some kind of agreement” on the matter.

Elaine Herbert represented the Jervis Place Residents and told the court of six objectors to the Pantibar licence. Herbert also said that witnesses were representing themselves. An adjournment was granted until January 12, when the case will be listed again. Judge Quirke stated the court would first be dealing with case management issues and then proceed to a full hearing which is set to take place on March 9, 2022, according to GCN

In 14 years we’ve never had a single objection to our licence, and all the complaints in the current objection refer to on-street drinking during the summer of a global pandemic when bars were not allowed to have customers indoors, and about people on a public street – most of whom weren’t even our customers! – and includes complaints about the behaviour of people on the street long after Pantibar was closed for the night.

Header image via Instagram/pantibar

