'Quiet and serene' - there's a tent in a Dublin back garden for rent on Airbnb

By Fiona Frawley

September 12, 2022 at 12:52pm

Do not adjust your screen - this is real life.

In the latest instalment of Dublin Rental Terror, you can now rent a tent in someone's back garden for €40 night. Cleaning fee not included.

The 'large tent' is described as 'fully waterproof' with a 'mini living room' and 'blackout sides' for a deep sleep, and claims to offer guests a chance to 'relax and be close to nature'. It's also worth mentioning that parties and events aren't allowed, just incase you were thinking of hosting wine and cheese night atop the sleeping bags.

Image via Airbnb 

The tent is in the general Phoenix Park vicinity, and guests will have access to shower and cooking facilities inside the host's 'large house'.

Arguably the most depressing thing about all this is that people have actually opted to stay in the tent - the host has earned a 5 star rating based on four reviews.

One guest wrote:

Amazing experience. Tent is clean, has a mattress and duvet. Very comfortable sleep. Paul is the coolest and communicates well. 10/10 would stay in Paul’s tent again.

Another praised the host's hospitality and facilities, with the tent's 'unbelievable' comfort also receiving an honourable mention.

In fairness, with Dublin hotel prices at an all-time high (despite the fact that there seems to be a new one being built every three minutes) it's understandable that a tent in someone's back garden may come as a welcome alternative for some.

Check out the listing HERE.

Header image via airbnb

