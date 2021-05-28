Reminder - The Merrion Row area is closed to traffic from this morning

By James Fenton

May 28, 2021 at 3:00pm

The public is reminded that the area around Merrion Row will be closed to traffic from Sunday morning, May 30.

A statement issued by Dublin City Council says: 'Dublin City Council would like to remind the public that traffic changes on Hume Street, Ely Place and the Merrion Row area to facilitate outdoor dining will begin this Sunday, 30th May.

'The changes are taking place following the recent successful trial, and will be in place initially for the summer with a review to take place in the autumn to ascertain the long-term viability of continuing.

'The following changes are part of a wider programme of city-wide initiatives led by the Office of City Recovery:

  • The direction of flow on Hume Street and Ely Place will be reversed so traffic from St Stephens Green East will use these streets
  • Parking will be retained on Hume Street though the perpendicular parking will be changed to angled parking and the parallel parking will move to outside the new contra flow cycle lane
  • The footpaths on Merrion Row have been widened on both sides with one lane of traffic remaining to facilitate traffic from Kildare Street
  • A contra flow cycle lane has been provided on Ely Place and Hume Street and cyclists will still be able to access Merrion Row from St Stephens Green East
  • 8 carparking spaces will be removed on the east side of Ely place. However 90% of spaces on Hume Street/Ely Place still remain. There will be no changes to any disabled spaces.

'Dublin City Council decided to proceed with the changes after the recent trial demonstrated the effects the proposals would have in the local area.'

The pedestrianisation of the Merrion Row area is part of a wider plan to facilitate outdoor dining in the city centre this summer.

