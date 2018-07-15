Dublin

PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin

Ah here...

O Connell Bridge

Okay, so someone decided that it would be hilarious to place a sex toy on the head of a dinosaur in the middle of O'Connell Street.

Yeah, fair enough, we could see why they'd do that.

The Irish Sun is saying that some trickster found the perfect dino - who is currently placed in Dublin for 'The Dinosaurs Around The World' exhibition - and stuck an auld dildo on its head for the shits and giggles.

What's worse is, it was on the dinosaur for two days before anyone noticed...

Dinosaur Sex Toy

Image Credit: The Irish Sun

Apparently, very little people noticed the new special feature on the dinosaur meaning the prankster's prank didn't pay off.

He just made the dinosaur look like a tougher version of a unicorn tbh...

Oh well, high marks for trying.

o'connell street sex toys Dublin Sex Toy tourist,
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

