PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin

Okay, so someone decided that it would be hilarious to place a sex toy on the head of a dinosaur in the middle of O'Connell Street.

Yeah, fair enough, we could see why they'd do that.

The Irish Sun is saying that some trickster found the perfect dino - who is currently placed in Dublin for 'The Dinosaurs Around The World' exhibition - and stuck an auld dildo on its head for the shits and giggles.

What's worse is, it was on the dinosaur for two days before anyone noticed...

Image Credit: The Irish Sun

Apparently, very little people noticed the new special feature on the dinosaur meaning the prankster's prank didn't pay off.

He just made the dinosaur look like a tougher version of a unicorn tbh...

Oh well, high marks for trying.

