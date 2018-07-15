PIC: Sex Toy Placed On Head Of Tourist Attraction In Famous Part Of Dublin
Ah here...
Okay, so someone decided that it would be hilarious to place a sex toy on the head of a dinosaur in the middle of O'Connell Street.
Yeah, fair enough, we could see why they'd do that.
The Irish Sun is saying that some trickster found the perfect dino - who is currently placed in Dublin for 'The Dinosaurs Around The World' exhibition - and stuck an auld dildo on its head for the shits and giggles.
What's worse is, it was on the dinosaur for two days before anyone noticed...
Apparently, very little people noticed the new special feature on the dinosaur meaning the prankster's prank didn't pay off.
He just made the dinosaur look like a tougher version of a unicorn tbh...
Oh well, high marks for trying.
Comments