Sip 'n Dip - The mother of all pop-ups is coming to this Dublin spot next weekend

By Sarah Finnan

November 18, 2020 at 1:27pm

Sip 'n Dip - sambos and wine. Two of the greats, combine 'em and you've got the mother of all pop-ups.

Putting the humble sandwich at the centre of this month's culinary extravaganza, Sip 'n Dip is a foodie pop-up coming to Neighbourhood Wine next weekend. Headed up by chef Cuan Greene (the mastermind behind the Cosmic Taco pop-up a few weeks ago) it's all to celebrate the opening of Dublin's newest destination wine shop.

Set for Sunday, November 29th, the action will take place at Neighbourhood Wine over on Leeson Street. What's in store? I'll let them fill you in on the details.

"The pop up event will take place Sunday 29th November at the new Neighbourhood Wine on Leeson street (previously the Leeson Lounge) @shanedigswine @wine_philosophy will be slinging natural wine pairings, @cuangreene and @countrybornandbread on sandwiches, @cissydifford and @charlotte_lkane on dessert. It’s a winning combination folks."

You can most definitely say that again. On the menu you'll find a roast beef sandwich which comes dipped in a roast chicken wing garum sauce, filled with pickles and preserves. All served on a crisp baguette/ bánh mì roll. The veggie offering is a leek and blue cheese french dip sambo while dessert is a sweet woodruff, chocolate and hazelnut choux au craqeulin.

Heavenly.

Pre-orders go live next Wednesday at 10am via Click and Collection... don't forget to set yizzer alarms because these will most definitely sell out.

Header image via Instagram/Scéal Bakery 

READ NEXT: Two Dublin restaurants win big at the World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2020

