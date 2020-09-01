A message shared by the pub last week informed the public that they would be closing their doors 'until further notice' after a part-time staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Taking a pro-active approach, owners assured the public that staff would be following self-isolation and contact tracing protocols.

A worrying few days for all those involved, both customers and staff have eagerly been awaiting news of their return and thankfully there's good news on that front. Confirming that they'll be back ahead of this weekend, the team at Slattery's took to Instagram to say:

'We are delighted to announce that we will be reopening our doors this Thursday 3rd of September, just in time for the weekend!

We have spent the last week making sure that our premises is safe, secure and ready to welcome back our fantastic customers!'

Promising good pints, 'scrumptious food and a bit of banter', Slattery's will also be showing a wide range of sports this weekend as well.

Despite being a 'strange and unsettling week', owners are confident that they made the right decision to temporarily close their doors. As one of Dublin 4's most popular spots, news of their imminent return has caused many a smile this afternoon.

Header image via Instagram/Slattery's Pub D4