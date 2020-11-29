Just back after a three-week break from service, Soup Ramen Bar has some big news to share with Dubliners, announcing that Soup Two is on the way.

First hinting that they had something big in the works earlier this month, Soup Ramen Bar decided to close up shop for a couple of weeks at the start of November.

Putting the decision down to a combination of lockdown restrictions and "increased commitments" in the coming months, suspicions were rife that a second restaurant could be on the cards after owners shared a photo of the Dun Laoghaire restaurant, captioning it:

"Getting all the small stuff done down at Soup One."

Keeping us all waiting with bated breath, owners finally shared another update yesterday - confirming that yes, Soup Two is a go-go.

Not giving much else away just yet, a new Instagram account for the place suggests that it will be a café/ramen and cocktail bar out in Smithfield. Hinting at a Christmas 2020 opening, December is but days away so all is likely to be revealed very soon.

What do we want? Ramen! When do we want it? Now! Or you know, as soon as possible, please and thank you.

