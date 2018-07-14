Amazing News For The Dubs Ahead Of Clash With Donegal

As if The Dubs aren't strong enough, this news is only going to make them more fearful ahead of the clash with Donegal.

Dublin GAA named their starting 15 for Saturday's game and one famous name is back on the team sheet...

...and back between the sticks.

One of the greatest number ones ever to play the game returns to day as Stephen Cluxton from Parnells takes part in Dublin's first ever Super 8 game.

Cluxton missed the Leinster Final after his heavy clash off the ball with Longford's James McGivney which seen the Longford forward sent off in the semi-final.

Cluxton was sidelinde for four weeks because he suffered damage to his ribs following the mid-air challenge.



It was hoped that he would be back in time for the brand new Super 8, round-robin style matches which will take place instead of the straight-out Quarter Finals.

Here is Dublin's starting XV for today's Super 8s game! #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/eLcnrrDi2q — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 14, 2018

Will The Dubs retain Sam or will it finally leave the capital for the first time since 2014? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: Diarmuid Connolly Rumoured To Make Serious Amount Of Money Playing GAA In America

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here