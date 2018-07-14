Dublin

Amazing News For The Dubs Ahead Of Clash With Donegal

He's backkkkkk.

Croke Park Crop

As if The Dubs aren't strong enough, this news is only going to make them more fearful ahead of the clash with Donegal.

Dublin GAA named their starting 15 for Saturday's game and one famous name is back on the team sheet...

...and back between the sticks.

One of the greatest number ones ever to play the game returns to day as Stephen Cluxton from Parnells takes part in Dublin's first ever Super 8 game.

Cluxton missed the Leinster Final after his heavy clash off the ball with Longford's James McGivney which seen the Longford forward sent off in the semi-final.

Cluxton was sidelinde for four weeks because he suffered damage to his ribs following the mid-air challenge.

It was hoped that he would be back in time for the brand new Super 8, round-robin style matches which will take place instead of the straight-out Quarter Finals.

Will The Dubs retain Sam or will it finally leave the capital for the first time since 2014? Let us know in the comments.

dublin gaa Donegal GAA Stephen Cluxton
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

