The Kilkenny shop on Nassau Street is now back open

The Kilkenny Shop on Nassau Street is the latest city centre shop to reopen its doors to the public as lockdown restrictions ease.

Yesterday, the Kilkenny Shop took to Instagram to announce that its Nassau Street and Cork city branches would be reopening from today at 10.30am. The post added that 'the safety of our customers and our colleagues is our top priority. We look forward to hopefully seeing you soon and would like to wish our colleagues the very best of luck.'

A number of guidelines were laid out on Instagram stories including the provision that there will be a limited number of customers in the store, while visitors are asked to keep a safe distance from each other, sanitise their hands upon entry and use card payments where possible. The company also assures customers that fitting rooms will be cleaned regularly.

In a post on its website, Kilkenny adds that 'When visiting stores, we ask that you kindly follow store guidelines to ensure your safety at all times. We look forward to welcoming you back to our stores and cafés over the weeks ahead.'

More information can be found here.

READ NEXT: DCC publishes list of city centre queueing guidelines