'The show must go on' - Dublin café on 'horrible break-in' over the weekend

Owners at Hatch & Sons Irish Kitchen had a bit of a miserable start to the month after having to deal with a 'horrible break-in' over the weekend. Making the best of a bad situation, the team shared a photo of staff preparing for the week to come, writing:

'THE SHOW MUST GO ON!

After the horrible break-in on Saturday night in Stephen's Green, we will still be open today.

Thanks again for your support and kind words. And a special thanks to our super staff for keeping things going!'

Social media has rallied around owners Peaches and Domini since hearing the sad news, with many taking to Twitter to encourage locals to pay them a visit on their next coffee run as the team 'could do with a little lift this week'.

Others generously volunteered to help out however they could, with owners thanking the public for their kind words, tweeting to say:

'Wow! Twitter is so lovely when bad things happen! Thank you all.'

Onwards and upwards guys, here's hoping the rest of September will kinder.

Header image via Instagram/Hatch and Sons

