The Sugar Club Will Be Screening The Brilliant Oasis Documentary Later This Month

If you haven't seen Supersonic, the amazing Oasis documentary, can you even call yourself a fan of the mad-fer-it Mancunians?

The 2016 film directed by Mat Whitecross, is a tell-all history of one of the most culture-shifting bands of the past 50 years. Starting with their humble roots in Manchester, right through to the release of their iconic '90s albums and the hysteria that followed them around the world, Supersonic is an anarchy-fuelled thrill-ride that will bring memories flooding back as well as provide you with unseen footage and unheard stories.

Luckily for Dubliners, The Sugar Club will be showing the documentary on Tuesday January 30 with tickets priced at €12.50 which you can buy here.

As Noel so wonderfully defines the era, "In the times in which we live, it would be unrepeatable." Check out the trailer for Supersonic below.

