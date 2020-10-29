There's a 'cosmic taco' pop-up coming to Dublin next week and it sounds out of this world

The latest foodie venture by chef Cuan Greene, the Cosmic Taco Box is a Mexican-inspired pop-up coming to Dublin next week.

Already having teamed up with French bakery Gaillot et Gray for a kebab pop-up earlier this month, Dublin chef Cuan Greene has now set his sights on Mexican cuisine - announcing the imminent arrival of the 'Astronaut Taco Box'.

Inspired after watching a recent Vice video of astronauts preparing tacos in space (beyond cool!!), Cuan and his mate Mark Cashen - one of the faces behind As One Food - decided to team up to create a one-off taco meal kit... this one to be enjoyed on Earth. Falling in love with Mexican food and culture many moons ago, each box is designed to serve two and will include seven different courses. Best be hungry, my friends.

"Included will be my favourite dishes from my time in the Yucatan, which you can assemble at home. We have really tried to make the food float, but that has proven to be a step too far. The amazing Pastry Chef Daniela Carnevali Alvizua (formerly of the Fumbally, @no.messin.bakery and @Lilliputstores) will be in charge of keeping us in check and making your traditional Mexican desserts."

Available for pre-purchase next Monday at 9am, they'll be ready to pick up from As One Food on the 6th and 7th of November. Boxes are likely to sell out at rocket speed though so make sure your alarms are set well ahead of time.

Header image via Instagram/Cuan Greene