There's free pizza for anyone named Eilish or Eric this week

By Sarah Finnan

January 18, 2021 at 4:58pm

It's lucky letter 'E' at the Back Page this week with free pizza for all those named Eilish and Eric. 

Fancy free pizza? Silly question, course ya do. Well, my friends, I'm afraid only those named Eilish and Eric qualify this week.

Part of the Back Page's weekly free food lottery, the goods are available for collection only and you'll need ID to prove you are who you say you are... with pubs and nightclubs still closed, this may be your only chance to use the age card for a while though, so best enjoy the experience.

You may not have qualified this time but there's always next week, so don't lose faith just yet.

Header image via Instagram/The Back Page

