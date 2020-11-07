Close

These Dublin toasties are now available at another northside location

By Sarah Finnan

November 7, 2020 at 11:12am

Un-brie-lievable news.

Making their debut in one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world (as per the guys at Time Out, more on that here), Griolladh will now be serving up their whopper toasties right beside the new Bernard Shaw in Phibsboro.

Setting up shop out at Eatyard, Griolladh is joining the foodie fun at the popular northside spot as of this weekend. Joining the likes of Janet's, La Cocina Cueva and The Saucy Cow, their signature sambos will be amongst very good company.

"Don't mind us, we're just building our empire made of cheese."

Slinging out all the usual customer favourites, on the menu, you'll find toasties such as the OG, the Hambo and the Grilla Filla.

As for their Malahide truck? That's still in service and they're also available on Deliveroo too so don't worry, you won't be sans toastie for long.

Header image via Instagram/Griolladh 

