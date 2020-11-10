Close

This Dublin café has revealed the sad news that they'll be closing for good

By Sarah Finnan

November 10, 2020 at 9:31am

Known for its homemade goods and fresh local produce, The Thursday Café was amongst good company out in Dublin 8. 

Tucked away on Clanbrassil Street, The Thursday Café is has been keeping Dubliners fed and watered for close to three years now. Serving up everything from soup to French toast, the place was a popular choice with locals - veggies/vegans in particular as they had plenty of plant-based options on the menu.

It's not good news from the team this morning though as owner Aga has taken to socials to reveal that she's decided close the doors to the café for the good. Confirming that their last service will be this weekend, a message shared with customers reads:

"We regret to inform you that after almost 3 years on 37 Clanbrassil street I have decided to close the door. Our last day of business will be on Saturday 14.11.2020."

Adding that it wasn't an easy decision to have to make, Aga thanked the public for their support and business over the past few years writing:

"The Thursday Cafe could not have been successful as it was without your loyalty."

However, as one door closes another opens, and neighbouring business Noodle House will be taking over the premises where they'll be serving up coffee, cakes and authentic Malaysian food very soon.

Header image via Instagram/The Thursday Café

