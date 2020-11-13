This Dublin restaurant has a great deal to celebrate Diwali this weekend 

If you've been mulling over your weekend food choices but still can't quite come to a decision, then consider this a sign that you should opt for an Indian from Ruchii in Blackrock. Any mention of free dessert and that's us convinced.

Known for their soulful, traditional Indian food, Ruchii has been keeping Dubliners fed and happy since they first arrived on the scene several years ago.

Celebrating the Indian festival of lights Diwali, staff at Ruchii in Blackrock are clearly feeling extra generous and are marking the occasion by throwing in a free dessert with all orders this weekend.

A staple for those in and around Blackrock and Monkstown, Ruchii counts many high-profile customers amongst their fans including Cher. Yes, Cher Goddess of Pop Cher. And hell, if it's good enough for Cher it's most definitely good enough for us too.

Header image via Instagram/Ruchii Blackrock