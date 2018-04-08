Dublin

This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover

Round two?

Screen Shot 2017 11 12 At 11 20 51

Need to dust off the cobwebs from last night? You could do worse than getting yourself over to Smithfield to check out one of the city's best trad sessions. 

The Cobblestone describes itself as a "drinking pub with a music problem" and the daily trad sessions in the front bar do not disappoint. 

The best thing about it is that everyone is welcome to join in so if you have any musical talents, why not bring your instruments with you?

The atmosphere is great and the daytime sessions usually start around two o'clock which gives you plenty of time to pull yourself together, send a few Whatsapps and organise a Sunday Funday in the city. 

READ NEXT: This Gorgeous Northside Canal Is Ideal For A Chill Sunday Stroll

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Famous Dublin Hotel Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandal Where Security Guard Was Unfairly Dismissed
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Al Porter Breaks Online Silence Following 'The George' Rumours
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
Good News - A New Radio Station Has Launched In Dublin
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
Dublin

This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
"Is There Ever Really Such a Thing As a "Loving" and "Joyous" Breakup?"
Podcasts

"Is There Ever Really Such a Thing As a "Loving" and "Joyous" Breakup?"
Before Brunch Podcast
Podcasts

Before Brunch Podcast
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: CCTV Footage Shows Moment That Woman Is Robbed And Stabbed In South Dublin
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin