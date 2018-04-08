This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover

Need to dust off the cobwebs from last night? You could do worse than getting yourself over to Smithfield to check out one of the city's best trad sessions.

The Cobblestone describes itself as a "drinking pub with a music problem" and the daily trad sessions in the front bar do not disappoint.

The best thing about it is that everyone is welcome to join in so if you have any musical talents, why not bring your instruments with you?

The atmosphere is great and the daytime sessions usually start around two o'clock which gives you plenty of time to pull yourself together, send a few Whatsapps and organise a Sunday Funday in the city.

READ NEXT: This Gorgeous Northside Canal Is Ideal For A Chill Sunday Stroll