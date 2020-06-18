Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This family-run Dublin company is selling sets of Dumbbells

By Alan Fisher

June 18, 2020 at 2:41pm

Share:

This family-run Dublin company is selling sets of Dumbbells.

Since lockdown began, getting your hands on weights has not been easy but Dublin Dumbbells ate here to save the day.

When the gyms closed, we had to reinvent our workouts.

I tried some jogging at the start before moving onto bodyweight HIIT sessions.

Both enjoyable and decent workouts but I really wanted some weights.

After checking most of the usual places only to find they are sold-out or have stock I wasn't into, I found Dublin Dumbbells.

They offer four different sets including 5kg, 10kg, 15kg, and 20kg which all vary in pricing.

You can order slick dumbbells through their Instagram page and you can collect them in Ringsend or you can get them delivered.

Either way, it'll take about two weeks from when you put in the orders so get them in ASAP.

READ MORE: How to run a 5km - Running tips for beginners

Share:

Latest articles

The Kilkenny shop on Nassau Street is now back open

The Gravediggers will be serving coddle pancakes once it reopens

Temporary swimming ban issued for Velvet Strand Portmarnock

DCC publishes list of city centre queueing guidelines

You may also love

The Kilkenny shop on Nassau Street is now back open

The Gravediggers will be serving coddle pancakes once it reopens

Temporary swimming ban issued for Velvet Strand Portmarnock

DCC publishes list of city centre queueing guidelines

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.