This family-run Dublin company is selling sets of Dumbbells.

Since lockdown began, getting your hands on weights has not been easy but Dublin Dumbbells ate here to save the day.

When the gyms closed, we had to reinvent our workouts.

I tried some jogging at the start before moving onto bodyweight HIIT sessions.

Both enjoyable and decent workouts but I really wanted some weights.

After checking most of the usual places only to find they are sold-out or have stock I wasn't into, I found Dublin Dumbbells.

They offer four different sets including 5kg, 10kg, 15kg, and 20kg which all vary in pricing.

You can order slick dumbbells through their Instagram page and you can collect them in Ringsend or you can get them delivered.

Either way, it'll take about two weeks from when you put in the orders so get them in ASAP.