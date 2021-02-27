This outdoor market is a great shout for foodies in the Dublin 4 area

A stop-off at this outdoor market is one surefire way to spice up your weekend walk. A cuppa and a few artisan food bits will have ya smiling in no time.

A new enough addition to the Dublin 4 area, Barrow Market only got up and running in mid-December last year.

A speciality deli, food and wine shop on the corner of Barrow Street and Grand Canal Street, locals have welcomed them with open arms (metaphorically speaking of course... we all know human contact is a no-go these days).

Serving up everything from fresh bread to baked in house sausage rolls, morning cakes, sambos, salads, wine coffee and a whole host of other international provisions, they even have a dedicated Margadh Howth at-home section from their sister shop.

Also playing host to a special outdoor market, this week marks the start of their collab with Emma Rose Floristry who is just one of the many vendors to be found selling their wares. Well worth a visit if they're in your 5km.

Header image via Instagram/Barrow Market