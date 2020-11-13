Close

This virtual Christmas pop-up is a great spot to find gifts by local traders

By Sarah Finnan

November 13, 2020 at 2:52pm

Roe & Co is hosting a virtual pop-up for Irish traders this Christmas and it's a great spot to discover new (or at least new to you) local talent.

Supporting local has never been more important - we've heard it said a million times but say it a million more and it will still ring true. Times have been tough for most everyone this year but the festive season is just around the corner and that's reason enough to keep the faith that better times are on the way.

Keen to support homegrown talent and give Irish traders a platform through which they can showcase their wares, Roe & Co has teamed up with Taz Kelleher and Geraldine Carton of The Useless Project for the first-ever Roe & Creators virtual pop-up this Christmas.

Due to kick off next month, the first pop-up will run at the start of the month on Saturday, December 5th and will run for three consecutive weekends in the run-up to December 25th. Rounding up some of the best businesses from across Ireland, the fun will take place over on the Roe & Co Instagram page - making it all the easier for shoppers to browse through what's on offer.

Speaking of the upcoming pop-up, Taz commented:

"Every time we spend money, we have the power to vote for the kind of future we want to see. By becoming a conscious consumer, we get to decide which businesses thrive, and that’s a really empowering thing."

Amongst those partaking in the pop-up you'll find the likes of Kopper Kreations - an industrial homewares brand from Dublin, ELN - an ethically sourced Belfast streetwear brand and Tiperrary food business NutShed to name but a few.

Other businesses will be announced in the coming weeks and you can keep up to date with all things to do with the creators pop-up on here.

