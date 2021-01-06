Close

Tributes roll in for 'First Lady of The Olympia' Maureen Grant on her passing

By Sarah Finnan

January 6, 2021 at 5:23pm

Anyone who has visited Dublin's Olympia Theatre over the years will be familiar with Maureen Grant - the venue's longest standing staff member.

Taking to social media to announce the sad news of her passing, tributes have been pouring in for her ever since with Dust the Turkey amongst one of the first to share his condolences.

Sharing a lovely photo of the beloved barwoman, Dustin had nothing but good things to say, tweeting a message that reads:

"I’ve always loved @olympiatheatre, it feels like home to me so I’m a little broken hearted today as The First Lady Of The Olympia Maureen Grant has passed away. Up in heaven now catching up with the Laurel & Hardy and all the other stars she loved and who loved her back!"

Several others have also shared their own kind words to Maureen with her colleagues at The Olympia writing:

"It is with very heavy hearts, that we must announce the passing of The Olympia's longest standing, legendary staff member, Maureen Grant, on Wednesday 6th January 2021. Condolences to the Grant family at this time, sending all our love. From all at The Olympia Theatre."

Header image via Twitter/The Olympia 

