Tributes roll in for 'First Lady of The Olympia' Maureen Grant on her passing

Anyone who has visited Dublin's Olympia Theatre over the years will be familiar with Maureen Grant - the venue's longest standing staff member.

Taking to social media to announce the sad news of her passing, tributes have been pouring in for her ever since with Dust the Turkey amongst one of the first to share his condolences.

Sharing a lovely photo of the beloved barwoman, Dustin had nothing but good things to say, tweeting a message that reads:

"I’ve always loved @olympiatheatre, it feels like home to me so I’m a little broken hearted today as The First Lady Of The Olympia Maureen Grant has passed away. Up in heaven now catching up with the Laurel & Hardy and all the other stars she loved and who loved her back!"

I’ve always loved @olympiatheatre, it feels like home to me so I’m a little broken hearted today as The First Lady Of The Olympia Maureen Grant has passed away. Up in heaven now catching up with the Laurel & Hardy and all the other stars she loved and who loved her back! pic.twitter.com/l9DuQrLcD0 — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) January 6, 2021

Several others have also shared their own kind words to Maureen with her colleagues at The Olympia writing:

"It is with very heavy hearts, that we must announce the passing of The Olympia's longest standing, legendary staff member, Maureen Grant, on Wednesday 6th January 2021. Condolences to the Grant family at this time, sending all our love. From all at The Olympia Theatre."

It is with very heavy hearts, that we must announce the passing of The Olympia's longest standing, legendary staff member, Maureen Grant, on Wednesday 6th January 2021. Condolences to the Grant family at this time, sending all our love. From all at The Olympia Theatre pic.twitter.com/p47Fv8DXE5 — The Olympia Theatre (@olympiatheatre) January 6, 2021

Maureen Grant, queen of the Olympia Theatre RIP x @olympiatheatre — caroline henry (@cazhenry) January 6, 2021

@olympiatheatre @mcd_productions so sorry to hear about the passing of the great Maureen Grant. One of Theatre’s great women and a joy to meet in the Olympia Bar where she worked for so many years. She leaves us on Nollaig Na mBan. — pat moylan (@MoylanPat) January 6, 2021

My condolences to the family and friends of Maureen Grant, and to all @olympiatheatre



No matter who was playing - even if it was Kristofferson - she was always the biggest star. https://t.co/qaytZ4mGX8



Photo - a proud moment for me - from the @IMROireland Venue Awards in 2018 pic.twitter.com/rDcDgq6KKr — Pat Carty (@Pat_Carty) January 6, 2021

Sad to hear of the passing of Maureen Grant of the Olympia Theatre. Many of you will have met her, or will have at least drank in the famous ‘Maureen’s Bar’ at the venue. An incredible lady. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam ❤️ @olympiatheatre pic.twitter.com/JEA4wkWz7u — Shane (@ItsGillen) January 6, 2021

@olympiatheatre very sorry to hear of the passing of Maureen Grant - she epitomised what was best in the Olympia family. We will never see her like again - a true legend of Irish theatre. Rest easy Maureen x — Brian Merriman (@brianm179) January 6, 2021

Header image via Twitter/The Olympia