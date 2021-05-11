Two new pedestrian spaces are coming to the Dublin suburbs this summer

As preparations continue for what is expected to be an "outdoor summer" in the city centre, work is underway on creating a similar environment in its outskirts.

Outdoor hospitality is permitted to resume on June 7, with work already underway on a number of streets in the city centre. Today, Dublin Chamber issued an update on work that is taking place outside the city centre, with New Street in Malahide set to get 'lots of street furniture' as part of a pedestrian space.

Following what is going on in getting the City Centre ready for the Outdoor Summer? There are also fantastic public realm and pedestrian projects right across Dublin City!@Fingalcoco have great plans to pedestrianise New Street in Malahide with lots of street furniture planned! pic.twitter.com/jZtPC1qVx3 — Dublin Chamber (@DubCham) May 11, 2021

As well as that, a new pedestrian space called Myrtle Square will be put in place outside Bloomfield Shopping Centre in Dún Laoghaire (below).

Meanwhile, plans are 'at an advanced stage to upgrade Killinarden Park and develop a Greenway at Killinarden and Whitestown, Tallaght.' You can read more about that one here.

While it will be great to visit the city centre again, it's good to see plenty of efforts being made in our towns and villages ahead of the return of outdoor hospitality.

(header pic: Dublin Chamber)

