WATCH: Pillow Queens knocked it out of the park on The Late Late Show last night

Irish band Pillow Queens made their US TV debut last night, joining James Corden on The Late Late Show for a singsong and a chinwag.

Going from strength to strength since their formation back in 2016, yesterday was a definite highlight for the Pillow Queens who joined James Corden on The Late Late Show for their first ever US TV performance.

Made up of members Sarah Corcoran, Rachel Lyons, Cathy McGuinness, and Pamela Connolly, the group announced the news during the week, taking to Twitter to say that they were "beyond excited" at the invitation.

And they absolutely nailed it, as expected.

Sharing a clip of the band in action, the official Late Late Show Twitter account claimed that they will "knock your socks right off with their greatness". Hear, hear!

.@PillowQueens will knock your socks right off with their greatness! #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/Q4JF4meNzg — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 13, 2021

Celebrating the major milestone in their careers, the gals clearly loved every minute of the performance, retweeting the clip and saying: "Ah yeah that was a bit of craic altogether."

US TV debut done... world domination next?

Header image via Facebook/Pillow Queens

READ NEXT: Dealz is opening a new brand new store just off the M50