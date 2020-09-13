WFH for the foreseeable? This Irish biz will help you pimp out your home office

Tired of looking at the same four walls day in, day out?

Covid 19 has brought with it plenty of unknowns, but if there's one thing we're pretty sure of - the future of work is remote.

The term WFH has now entered the English lexicon as it becomes clear that this may be more of a long-term solution than we all thought back in March.

September is a time to refresh and renew - it's a new school year and a fresh start, so it's the perfect time to revamp your home working space ahead of the winter.

Wall art is the quickest way to completely transform a space, and that's exactly what Russell Altman at wallart.ie is doing for homes and businesses around the country.

The award-winning business recently appeared on Room To Improve with Dermot Bannon, transforming a tired office space into a nature-lover's dream den.

Home office transformation featured on Room To Improve by wallart.ie

Russell offers high end wall coverings using several types and grades of materials but mainly focuses on a premium wallpaper that's durable, doesn't bubble, and won't peel like some popular low-grade vinyl sticker materials.

Home office wall graphics by wallart.ie, photo by Ronan Melia

Russell loves meeting with new clients to assess what their unique needs are before producing a bespoke creation 100 per cent in-house. He's there from start to finish and generally does all of his own fittings to achieve the best installation results - so you know you're being looked after.

3D Space Ship pool/games room by wallart.ie

One of Russell's recent commercial projects saw him adorn the walls of Conor McGregor's training ground SBG Ireland HQ Gym with incredible quality wall art.

See Russell in action below:

