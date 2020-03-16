Close

  • Home /

  • Dublin /

  • What The Falafel distributing free food to the homeless this evening

What The Falafel distributing free food to the homeless this evening

By Sarah Finnan

March 16, 2020 at 4:04pm

Another incredibly kind gesture by a local business.

Businesses around the country have been banding together to ensure that the most vulnerable members of our society are being looked after - with gestures of goodwill including delivering food to hospital staff, donating leftovers to charities and now feeding the homeless thanks to What The Falafel.

Known for their traditional falafel offerings, What The Falafel make all their food fresh in-house daily. Staff have been incredibly busy today, using their time to prepare food which will be distributed to the homeless.

Approximately 200 classic falafel wraps have been made, all of which will go directly to those who need it most.

Posting an image of the finished product to their social media accounts, the photo is captioned:

"All our food today is going to help the homeless, thank you @msoe_dublin for giving us the opportunity to do good at a time of difficulty for many... "

A statement on the company's website reads: "cliched as it might sound we want to help the world through social change", something that they're proving true with their latest project.

People have been quick to praise the gesture with one writing: "unbelievable generosity and as always, a role model and leader in the community."

Teaming up with the charity A Helping Hand, volunteers will be at Central Bank on Dame Street at 7pm this evening to hand out the wraps.

READ NEXT: Bags of sandwiches for the homeless appear outside Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre

