This Dublin restaurant is looking to wine and fine dine you

By Katy Thornton

August 30, 2021 at 5:49pm

Share:
This Dublin restaurant is looking to wine and fine dine you

People who are serious about food, listen up!

For those who enjoy the finer things in life, Liath, deep within the Blackrock market, has the dining experience for you. This Michelin star restaurant is for those who are serious about their food experiences. The restaurant is run by Australian chef proprietor Damien Grey, whose focus is on the shared experience of eating.

The website states that, "We pay the utmost respect to all our superb ingredients, from both land and sea, and to all the people, the fishermen, the farmers, the growers, foragers, producers and many more, who work so hard to deliver it to our restaurant."

Getting a reservation at Liath can be tricky. It is notoriously difficult to get a booking; there is even a cancellation list you can join on their website. However, Liath have just announced that reservations for October are due to open up!

If you've been dying to try the innovative and delicious menu, reservations for October open at 10am on the Liath website on the 1st September. We recommend that you get onto the site early if it's been on your restaurant wish list.

Header image via Instagram/liathrestaurant

READ ON: 7 quirky Dublin restaurants that used to be something else entirely

Share:

Latest articles

This tattoo studio has created Danny Devito inspired ink to celebrate It's Always Sunny filming in Dublin

6 fun activities that actually are free in Dublin

Like your croissants with a bit of a kick? We've found the perfect pastry for you

Here's where you can find some incredible deals on your off to college tech

You may also love

Clanbrassil House

Marco Pierre White Courtyard Bar and Grill

Glovers Alley

Bon Appetit

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.