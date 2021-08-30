This Dublin restaurant is looking to wine and fine dine you

People who are serious about food, listen up!

For those who enjoy the finer things in life, Liath, deep within the Blackrock market, has the dining experience for you. This Michelin star restaurant is for those who are serious about their food experiences. The restaurant is run by Australian chef proprietor Damien Grey, whose focus is on the shared experience of eating.

The website states that, "We pay the utmost respect to all our superb ingredients, from both land and sea, and to all the people, the fishermen, the farmers, the growers, foragers, producers and many more, who work so hard to deliver it to our restaurant."

Getting a reservation at Liath can be tricky. It is notoriously difficult to get a booking; there is even a cancellation list you can join on their website. However, Liath have just announced that reservations for October are due to open up!

If you've been dying to try the innovative and delicious menu, reservations for October open at 10am on the Liath website on the 1st September. We recommend that you get onto the site early if it's been on your restaurant wish list.

Header image via Instagram/liathrestaurant

READ ON: 7 quirky Dublin restaurants that used to be something else entirely