A Dublin ice-cream shop is giving out free 99s to healthcare workers until the end of June

By James Fenton

May 18, 2020 at 10:27am

Sweet Caroline's ice-cream shop has announced that it has reopened for takeaway and will be giving out free 99s to healthcare workers until the end of June.

Located in Portmarnock, Sweet Caroline's posted on Saturday to say 'We are so delighted to reopen today for takeaway with all the necessary measures to protect our staff and customers.'

The post goes on to list some of the measures in place to ensure social distancing including only having one family in the shop at a time, the installation of floor markings to ensure a two-metre distance between customers and only accepting exact cash or card payments.

Sweet Caroline's adds: 'a small gesture to show our appreciation to all of our health care workers (cleaners, porters, admin staff, nurses, doctors etc) - we have a free 99 waiting for you from now until the end of June, just show your badge.'

A lovely gesture and hugely-deserved for all those people working to keep us safe. As the post concludes: 'the last few weeks have been tough but we hope we can cheer you up with a Sweet Caroline’s.'

You can find out more about the offer here.

