10 of the "most booked" restaurants in Dublin revealed

If you've found it difficult getting a table at these Dublin restaurants, now you know why...

When it comes to picking which of the many Dublin restaurants to dine in next, the choices can be overwhelming. And then even when you have made a decision, chances are you've picked a really popular outlet that, unfortunately, has already been booked up for when you want to go.

Sometimes it is good to know which places are the most popular with pre-bookings, because (A) it likely means they're great places to eat, and (B) it gives you a heads up to book your table well in advance.

And so, to that end, OpenTable have revealed the ten Dublin restaurants to prove to be the most popular on their table booking service.

As OpenTable themselves describer the ten "most booked" restaurants in Dublin: "Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month. We sort the results by location to help you discover new favourite restaurants."

And so, as of the time of writing, these are the ten most booked Dublin restaurants right now:

The Ivy Dawson Street Hawksmoor Dublin The Black Forge FIRE Steakhouse & Bar SOLE Seafood & Grill Mama Yo Krewe Sophie's @ The Dean Dublin Café en Seine Doolally

How many have you been to?

