5 openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin right now

As we say Bonjour to a French supermarket, we say goodbye to a Cherrywood coffee spot.

Behind on your openers and closures? Want to keep up to date on what's going on in Dublin? We've got you covered.

While it was a much quieter week for hospitality news, there are still five openers to be aware of in Dublin, as well as the one closure in Cherrywood.

Mad Brothers Bakery

Opener

After two years of working in their OG café / bakery in Castleknock, Mad Brothers are opening a new location in Cabra, specifically at Deaf Village Ireland.

The coffee spot opens seven days a week for sit in, but if you're in need of some baked goods to take home, be that a cake or sourdough, you'll also be able to order these bits from Mad Brothers.

505 Coffee

Closure

After a two month stint operating in Cherrywood, 505 Coffee are closing their horsebox to focus on their premises at Loughlinstown Leisure Centre.

Advertisement

This was always supposed to be a temporary location, and Gemma and the rest of the team at 505 Coffee thanked Cherrywood Business Park for having them over the last eight weeks.

Délices de France

Opener

French supermarket Délices de France, or The French Corner, are launching their second space, this time in Kimmage, on Sunday October 8.

They already have a French supermarket based in Blackrock within the market, that opens Wednesday to Sunday from 10am and they stock over 1,000 products, all of which have been imported directly from France. If you can't make the journey out to either of their locations, you can also place an online order for the French goods from the supermarket; they deliver all over Ireland.

Ruchii

Opener

Ruchii, who's move we first covered back in August, have moved into their new premises on George's Avenue, following five years above Conway's Pub in Blackrock.

Advertisement

This southside restaurant has served some pretty impressive people over the years, including Cher (as in, the Cher) and we are expecting the same level of excellence from their new restaurant as from their previous.

In conversation with the managing director Murali Sayana, he told us that Indian restaurants in Ireland typically stick to quite standard, recognisable dishes but at Ruchii he claims they have created meals that reflect how they have really dug into the past of Indian cuisine, bringing it to life through their menu.

3 Brothers

Opener

Crumlin welcomed a New York family-style restaurant last week, based above The Gate Bar, and owned by, you guessed it, three brothers, Chris, Brendan, and Liam Kelly.

The interior of 3 Brothers is spacious, seating over 100 diners, with an urban loft vibe. 3 Brothers boasts bare brick walls, cool neon signage and industrial style furnishings, designed to be welcoming and comfortable, whether you’re seated at a table, banquette or at the bar. There’s also a private dining space for 36, perfect for Christmas parties.

As for food, 3 Brothers focuses on three things; pizza, wings, and things, of which they do 10 variations of each.

Mugg Ugly

Advertisement

Opener

Tucked away out of sight beside the Glencairn Luas Stop in Leopardstown, Mugg Ugly is a haven for locals and those further afield who know about it. During lockdowns and beyond I have spent many a morning or afternoon there, catching up with friends over a coffee and trying to delicately negotiate a particularly long cheese pull from their absolutely loaded toasties.

Which is why I'm so excited to see they are opening new premises, this time in Stepaside, and it's going to be a drive thru spot. They shared the news on Instagram stories to their followers, announcing that they are officially opening at The Step Inn on Friday October 6 from 7:30am.

Know of any other openers or closures in Dublin? Let us know at [email protected].

Header image via Instagram / 3 Brothers & Ruchii

READ ON:

- 5 Oktoberfest 2023 events to check out in Dublin

- You can now order lasagne by the kilo at this Dublin restaurant

- Host Review: 'I'll be recommending this place till I'm blue in the face'