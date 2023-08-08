Blackrock Indian restaurant that once served Cher set to open new premises

We wonder will Cher be back to see their new space.

Ruchii has been operating above Conways Pub on the Blackrock Main Street for five years, but they have now closed this premises to make way for a new space on George's Avenue instead.

They took to their socials to share the news with their followers at the end of June, explaining their reasons for the move.

"5 Years of “Ruchii”

"All good things come to an end. 18th June 2018, Ruchii opened in Blackrock, on the first floor of Conways Pub.

"We had great times till COVID19 hit us very hard. July 2023 will be the last month of trading of Ruchii at 3, Main street, Blackrock. We are grateful for the custom, love & affection of all our guests. We had regulars, locals, tourists, celebrities spending and enjoying their time in Ruchii. The contract with Conways Pub had come to end and we are indebted to Stephen Pile for the opportunity." They had their last meal service within their original premises at the end of July.

Now the opening of their brand new Ruchii restaurant on George's Avenue is just around the corner, expected sometime in August, and for loyal customers of the restaurant, this can't come soon enough.

Ruchii has served some pretty impressive people over the years, including Cher (as in, the Cher) and we are expecting the same level of excellence from their new restaurant as the from their previous.

Keep an eye on their socials for more information on the opening of their new restaurant - if they're good enough for Cher, they're good enough for us.

Header image via Instagram / Ruchii

