7 Dublin spots offering a Valentine's Day menu

Put your trust in one of these Dublin restaurants for the ultimate Valentine's Day experience. These spots are going all out when it comes to good food and romance, ideal for a duo looking to spend an intimate Valentine's day together.

Café en Seine

The Café en Seine Valentine's Day menu is on between the 13th and 14th February and includes three courses and sharing platters for you and your love. The menu costs €55 per person.

Café en Seine is based on Dawson Street; you can check out their Valentine's Day set menu HERE.

Cleaver East

Book in at Cleaver East this Valentine's Day weekend and try out their five course tasting menu. This offer runs between the 11th and 14th February, so get booking if you fancy some fine dining.

You can find Cleaver East on Essex Street in Temple Bar.

Sienna's

Another Dublin spot doing a fabulous Valentine's Day menu is Italian restaurant Sienna's. Their 'Amore' menu costs €35 per person and includes three courses, plus a strawberry bellini upon arrival.

You can avail of the Sienna's 'Amore' menu between the 11th and 14th February. They are located in Malahide.

Vermilion

If you and your love adore Indian food, then Vermilion is the perfect Valentine's Day restaurant for you.

You can find Vermilion in Terenure. Check out their menus HERE.

Fire Steakhouse

Steak is a great choice for your Valentine's meal, so why not book into Fire? This Dublin spot is offering a four course Valentine's day menu that you can curate with your partner. This one is a little pricier, at €150 for two, and comes with proseco rosé on arrival.

This offer lasts between the 10th and 14th February. You can book HERE.

Platform 61

Nothing quite beats a candlelight dinner for two. Platform 61 offers this Valentine's Day menu on the 11th, 12th, and 14th February which comprises of four courses and a romantic cocktail for €44 per person. We are obsessed with all their romantic dish names, e.g. the raunchy roasted rainbow beets and the seductive pink shrimp.

Platform 61 is based on South William Street; you can check out all they have to offer and book HERE.

The DL Bar and Restaurant

This is quite the bargain. You can avail of the three course set menu, that also comes with a bottle of wine (essential for the day that's in it) for €80 per couple. Maybe afterwards you can enjoy an evening walk along the Liffey.

The DL Bar and Restaurant is based on Crow Street in Temple Bar. You can book your place HERE.

