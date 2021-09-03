7 fabulous food spots that you must try in Dublin this weekend

Another weekend, another list of the best foods to try in Dublin.

The best part of this city is there is an abundance of dishes to try at all times. This one is for the foodies looking for their next Instagram pic.

1. Token, Vegan Chili Dog

This vegan chili dog from Token looks almost like the real thing. Token in Smithfield is known for their award winning vegan food, so whether you're a meat eater or not, you have to give it a try.

2. Bread 41, Apple Pie Cruffin

The barter system at Bread 41 is really paying off as you can see from this beautiful creation. A mix between the croissant and the muffin, Bread 41 on Pearse Street used the apples they collected from people to make this delicacy. We love seeing their continued efforts to have zero waste.

3. Limoncello's Cupcakes, Harry Potter themed cupcakes

Just look at this masterpiece by Limoncello's Cupcakes in Glasnevin. If you have a Harry Potter fan in your friend group, you have to go and pick up one of these little works of art.

4. Puck Burger, Truffle Mayo and Parmesan Loaded Fries

We're a fan of all loaded fries, but these look insane. Puck Burger in Malahide is serving truffle mayo and parmesan fries from today and we can't wait to get our hands on them. This food truck is open 12-9 Wednesday-Sunday.

5. Evolve Eatery, Brisket Bowl

This brisket bowl is bound to keep you full for all your fun weekend plans. Evolve Eatery in Clondalkin serves it with roast potatoes, chilis, and coleslaw. They are open every day 9-4.

6. 505 Coffee, Bacon, Cheese and Nduja Croissants

The breakfast that does it all. If you can't decide between sweet or savoury, 505 Coffee in Loughlinstown provides a croissant full of meat and cheese. They are open 8-3 on Saturday and 9-3 on Sundays.

7. Thundercut Alley, Fritto Misto

We are loving the sound of Thundercut Alley's special this weekend. Fritto Misto is a dish served with deep fried meat, seafood, and vegetables and it looks delicious. Thundercut Alley in Smithfield is open 11-11 on Saturday and 11-10 on Sundays.

What will your first stop be this weekend?

Header image via Instagram/tokendublin

