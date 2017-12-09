A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin
A millennial's dream come true <3
THIS IS NOT A DRILL PEOPLE. Gin & Tonic bottomless brunch is now a thing in Dublin and it's exactly the news we wanted to hear this January. (Well, unless you're doing Dry January. Oops.)
Zozimus Bar revealed that after many a request they've listened to what the boozy brunch lovers of town need in their lives: unlimited Gin & Tonics, duh.
To add to their already fab Bottomless Brunch (€39.99 per person) you can now get a G&T or choose from several other cocktails.
Zozimus is doing bottomless Espresso Martinis, Bellini, Prosecco, Coco Banana Colada and G&Ts.
Yum food options include Eggs Benedict, French Toast Fingers or Chicken Fried Waffles.
The Bottomless Brunch is available every Saturday at Zozimus 12-2pm / 2:30-4:30pm and you can book via JoinUs@ZozimusBar.ie
YAAAAS.
READ NEXT: Parnell Street Is Finally Getting Its Groove Back And I'm Loving It
Comments