A Bottomless Gin & Tonic Brunch Now Exists In Dublin

A millennial's dream come true <3

THIS IS NOT A DRILL PEOPLE. Gin & Tonic bottomless brunch is now a thing in Dublin and it's exactly the news we wanted to hear this January. (Well, unless you're doing Dry January. Oops.)

Zozimus Bar revealed that after many a request they've listened to what the boozy brunch lovers of town need in their lives: unlimited Gin & Tonics, duh. 

To add to their already fab Bottomless Brunch (€39.99 per person) you can now get a G&T or choose from several other cocktails.

Zozimus is doing bottomless Espresso Martinis, Bellini, Prosecco, Coco Banana Colada and G&Ts.

Yum food options include Eggs Benedict, French Toast Fingers or Chicken Fried Waffles.

The Bottomless Brunch is available every Saturday at Zozimus 12-2pm / 2:30-4:30pm and you can book via JoinUs@ZozimusBar.ie

YAAAAS. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

