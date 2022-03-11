Anti Social to host an El Milagro pop-up this weekend

For class vibes and good tacos, Anti Social is the spot to be this weekend.

Now that's what we're taco about. El Milagro is known for their tasty tacos and Mexican small bites, and now they're popping up at Anti Social. The Dublin 8 fave spot will play host to the Mexican takeaway this weekend, meaning anyone who stops by is in for a fantastic night of good music, good food, and unreal vibes.

You can avail of the El Milagro menu at Anti Social from 5pm on Friday and Saturday. There are two tacos for €10 up for grabs, with the choice of birria, chicken tinga, or nopales (crispy pad cactus if you're veggie or vegan) for filling. As always, guac is extra (but also worth it). You can also get Totopos for €6.50.

Why not pair your tacos with one of Anti Social's famous 3L cocktail towers? Tacos and cocktails sound like a classic formula for an unreal Friday or Saturday night.

Header image via Instagram/elmilagro_ireland

READ ON: Everything you need to know about Chapters reopening today