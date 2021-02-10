Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Anyone named Indi or Ivan can get free pizza in Dublin this week

By Sarah Finnan

February 10, 2021 at 5:16pm

Share:

Anyone named Indi or Ivan can bag themselves a free pizza on the house courtesy of The Back Page... just for being them. 

There's little else to take the sting out of February other than pizza and The Back Page are making the deal all the sweeter for the Indi and Ivans of Dublin - revealing them as the lucky winners of their weekly free pizza draw.

Usual rules apply... those being that the pizza is available for collection only, and you'll have to bring ID to prove you are who you say you are. A small ask I think you'll agree, so root out your old age card for the occasion.

In other news, they've also set up their own little retro tuck shop at the bar. Stocked with all the old-school classics - including, but not limited to Dip Dabs, Refreshers, Curly Wurlys, Chomps, Push Pops and of course Animal Bars. What a throwback. Stock up while collection your pizza... you're going to need dessert after all.

Header image via Instagram/The Back Page

READ NEXT: A new vegan and vegetarian deli is opening on the southside soon

Share:

Latest articles

A new vegan and vegetarian deli is opening on the southside soon

Netflix have added TWO big releases to their library today

This Dublin spot is adding a chicken nugget bouquet to their menu this weekend

The baked feta pasta recipe from TikTok everyone is obsessed with

You may also love

A new vegan and vegetarian deli is opening on the southside soon

20 Valentine's Day meal kits to try at home this weekend

Dublin named amongst top four 'best cities for vegans' by National Geographic 

Sprezzatura and Platform Pizza have teamed up to create some DIY Valentines Pizza kits

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.