Anyone named Indi or Ivan can get free pizza in Dublin this week

Anyone named Indi or Ivan can bag themselves a free pizza on the house courtesy of The Back Page... just for being them.

There's little else to take the sting out of February other than pizza and The Back Page are making the deal all the sweeter for the Indi and Ivans of Dublin - revealing them as the lucky winners of their weekly free pizza draw.

Usual rules apply... those being that the pizza is available for collection only, and you'll have to bring ID to prove you are who you say you are. A small ask I think you'll agree, so root out your old age card for the occasion.

In other news, they've also set up their own little retro tuck shop at the bar. Stocked with all the old-school classics - including, but not limited to Dip Dabs, Refreshers, Curly Wurlys, Chomps, Push Pops and of course Animal Bars. What a throwback. Stock up while collection your pizza... you're going to need dessert after all.

