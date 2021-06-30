Beloved Dublin pasta spot can now be booked for July!

Head over to the Sprezzatura website and make it snappy, they've just announced that bookings are open for the month of July.

Sprezzatura is a firm Dublin foodie fave, with its covered outdoor courtyard in the heart of the city and incredible pasta menu made with locally sourced ingredients. Everyone adores the place, so it's not surprising it's been near to impossible to get a booking so far this summer.

But now carb lovers can rejoice, as they've just opened bookings from 5th July - 5th August.

I'd say all the spots will be snatched up fairly sharpish, so your game plan should be book now, celebrate later. We can't wait to get in for a bowl of sausage ragu and espresso martinis on tap! Book your spot here.

Header image via Instagram/Sprezzatura

