Drop everything - Bread 41 is now serving soft-serve cruffins

By Sarah Finnan

May 20, 2020 at 1:16pm

Bread 41 has just introduced a soft-serve cruffin to their (already drool-worthy) menu and I've bumped it to the top of my must-try list... would recommend you follow suit and do the same.

If you're lucky enough to be within 5km of Bread 41, let me just say that I am extremely jealous of you. Not bitter, just very, very jealous. Especially given news of their latest addition to the menu - a soft-serve cruffin.

Ok, maybe I am just a teensy bit bitter.

Not sure what a cruffin is? Let me elucidate. A cruffin is a cross between a croissant and a muffin, so it has the signature taste of a croissant but looks like a muffin and if that doesn't sell you on the idea then I don't know what will.

Made by proving and baking laminated dough in a muffin mould, the inside is usually filled with some sort of jam or cream... or in this case soft-serve ice-cream. And as you can imagine, it's bloody delicious.

Posting a photo of the new creation to the 'gram, they're available daily from 12 noon but be warned there are limited numbers and they're sure to go quick.

Between this and news of McDonald's reopening, today has been quite a day, and it's not even 2pm yet.

Here's hoping the good weather makes its return because a drop of sunshine and one of these bad boys would just make our day.

(Header image courtesy of @bread41dublin)

