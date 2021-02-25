Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from this week's meal kits to youth mental health charity

By Sarah Finnan

February 25, 2021 at 9:34am

Share:

Only back open as of last week, it's been a busy few days for the Brother Hubbard team who has just launched their first-ever meal kit.  

Available to order on the Brother Hubbard website now, you can opt for collection or delivery and it will only take ya five minutes to assemble it all.

Comprising five different courses,  you can guarantee that you're in for a feast. Including nibbles, a snack, various dips, a main and of course, dessert, there are two menus available - one being completely vegan-friendly.

Only the mains and desserts differ and you can see the options for both menus below:

Meat eaters option

  • main: beef 'Osso Bucco' tagine with chickpea, carrot and cavolo nero served with gently spiced Iranian black lime and roasted bone marrow butter, celebration couscous with freekeh and fresh herbs
  • dessert: the OMG chocolate slice with salted tahini caramels sauce and sweet nut dukkah, Moroccan mint tea with fresh mint

Vegan option

  • main: celeriac and squash bstilla pie with mushroom, almond and preserved lemon, Shirazi salad with sumac dressing and fresh herbs
  • dessert: vegan jaffa cake of almond sponge, orange curd and chocolate, Moroccan mint tea with fresh mint

Ready for the best part? All proceeds from the sale of this week's kit will go directly to charity with Brother Hubbard staff confirming they'll be donating to Jigsaw - a charity focused on providing mental health support to young people.

An excellent reason to treat yourself to a night off dinner duty if ya ask me.

Header image via Instagram/Brother Hubbard North 

READ NEXT: A new burger and sandwich spot has just opened on the southside

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin 8 pub to reopen for takeaway pints today as Gardaí confirm it's 'not an offence'

Lovin Games Weekly - A chance to create a character for one of 2021's biggest games

Dublin salon owner arrested after opening for second consecutive day

Dublin Zoo needs name suggestions for one of their furry residents

You may also love

The Sambo Ambo has found a new home outside this iconic Dublin 8 market

10 things you should definitely eat/drink this weekend

A Netflix and Chill meal kit is JUST the ticket for a weekend of relaxation

A new pizza spot has arrived in a Dublin seaside town

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.