Brother Hubbard to donate all proceeds from this week's meal kits to youth mental health charity

Only back open as of last week, it's been a busy few days for the Brother Hubbard team who has just launched their first-ever meal kit.

Available to order on the Brother Hubbard website now, you can opt for collection or delivery and it will only take ya five minutes to assemble it all.

Comprising five different courses, you can guarantee that you're in for a feast. Including nibbles, a snack, various dips, a main and of course, dessert, there are two menus available - one being completely vegan-friendly.

Only the mains and desserts differ and you can see the options for both menus below:

Meat eaters option

main: beef 'Osso Bucco' tagine with chickpea, carrot and cavolo nero served with gently spiced Iranian black lime and roasted bone marrow butter, celebration couscous with freekeh and fresh herbs

dessert: the OMG chocolate slice with salted tahini caramels sauce and sweet nut dukkah, Moroccan mint tea with fresh mint

Vegan option

main: celeriac and squash bstilla pie with mushroom, almond and preserved lemon, Shirazi salad with sumac dressing and fresh herbs

dessert: vegan jaffa cake of almond sponge, orange curd and chocolate, Moroccan mint tea with fresh mint

Ready for the best part? All proceeds from the sale of this week's kit will go directly to charity with Brother Hubbard staff confirming they'll be donating to Jigsaw - a charity focused on providing mental health support to young people.

An excellent reason to treat yourself to a night off dinner duty if ya ask me.

Header image via Instagram/Brother Hubbard North

READ NEXT: A new burger and sandwich spot has just opened on the southside