Chimac are serving frosé and fun at their Bottomless Brunch Sunday event

By Katy Thornton

January 7, 2022 at 3:55pm

For everyone who couldn't handle doing Dry January, this might be a bitta you.

There's a few meals that don't get disrupted by the 8pm curfew, and brunch might just be our favourite. Scratch that - bottomless brunch is our fave. Chimac are back with Bottomless Brunch Sundays and it has absolutely made our week.

For €20 you get an hour and a half of frosé and fun at Chimac this Sunday.

Image via Instagram Stories/chimacdublin

 

Chimac already has a delicious brunch menu, full of chicken and waffles, burgers, tenders, and spicy wings. Plenty of choice to go with your frosé. We dare you to find better plans for your Sunday afternoon.

Chimac is based on Aungier Street and opens from 12.30pm on Sundays.

You can book a table HERE.

Header image via Instagram/chimacdublin

